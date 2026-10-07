Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United is challenged by Cody Gakpo of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on October 19, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool could rival Manchester United in the race for Bournemouth left-back Adrien Truffert, with the French international attracting significant interest ahead of the 2027 transfer windows.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of Bournemouth’s most dependable performers since arriving from Rennes, and his impressive adaptation to English football has put him firmly on the radar of several major clubs, as per TEAMtalk.

Adrien Truffert attracts Liverpool interest

Manchester United have already identified Truffert as a potential long-term solution at left-back, particularly given concerns about Luke Shaw’s fitness and the club’s failure to bring in another specialist option this summer.

However, their pursuit could now become considerably more complicated. Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs considering a move for the Bournemouth defender, giving the Premier League giants another potential transfer battle.

Truffert joined the Cherries in 2025 as Milos Kerkez’s replacement after the Hungarian moved to Anfield. He quickly settled into the Premier League and started every league game last season, contributing one goal and five assists.

Liverpool could therefore look to raid Bournemouth once again, particularly if they decide they need more competition or an upgrade at left-back.

Truffert could command £60m fee

Bournemouth are under no pressure to sell their prized defender and are expected to demand around a £60 million fee for his services. That figure would represent a significant profit on the fee they paid Rennes in 2025.

Several other clubs have previously shown interest in Truffert, including Aston Villa, Bayern Munich, Benfica and AC Milan, meaning Liverpool and Manchester United could face a crowded race for his signature.

A January move may prove difficult because Bournemouth remain reluctant to lose an important first-team player mid-season. However, next summer could provide a much more realistic opportunity.

For Liverpool, United and the other interested clubs, Truffert’s age, Premier League experience and attacking qualities make him an attractive option. Much could ultimately depend on whether Bournemouth soften their stance and which destination the French international prefers.