Man U target rising Premier League star as part of incoming defensive rebuild

Adrien Truffert playing for France. (Photo by Pauline Figuet/Getty Images)

Manchester United are starting to wind up for a big summer bid for Adrien Truffert of Bournemouth, who is in hot demand already.

If you enjoy CaughtOffside coverage and want to see more of it, add us as a preferred source on Google to make us a favourite and see more of our content.

Manchester United’s rebuild under their (sort of) new ownership has been very simple.

Two years ago they made major attacking additions. Last summer they added midfielders. Next summer, it’s the turn of the defence. Right now they are playing with the same selection of players at the back who have struggled for success in years gone by, and a refresh is needed.

Full back is especially stale, and it’s no surprise to see United linked with some of the most in demand players in the Premier League in that position. TeamTalk today claim they’re eyeing up a long term replacement for Luke Shaw.

The Englishman has been a stalwart for many years, but it’s time to freshen things up, and Bournemouth’s Adrien Truffert looks a dream upgrade.

Bournemouth continue printing money with superb dealings

Truffert is a perfect example of the amazing Bournemouth model: they sign Milos Kerkez, he’s amazing for them. They then sell Kerkez (who has since struggled at Liverpool) and replace him with the Frenchman, who now looks even more impressive than the Hungarian.

Once they sell Truffert… who can even imagine how good the next guy will be!

As for United, while Truffert looks amazing, they have to be wary of the Kerkez example – top performers at the Cherries don’t always translate when they get their big move. If they hold off, there are plenty of teams ready to step up and replcae them. Benfica, Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Aston Villa are all mentioned.