"It's cheating" - Roy Keane insists Man City players should throw their medals "in the bin"

Roy Keane and Manchester City players (Photo by Carl Recine, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has slammed Manchester City and insisted he’d throw his medals in the bin if his club had been found accused of cheating.

The Premier League have released a statement confirming that Man City are guilty of the long list of financial charges against them, which looks likely to earn them a huge punishment.

City’s success over the last decade or more now looks very different after the emergence of one of the biggest scandals of English football history, and Keane typically didn’t hold back with his take on the whole thing.

Speaking during punditry duty with ITV Sport, as quoted by BBC Sport, Keane said: “If I was a player, I’d be 100% sticking those medals in the bin. Of course you would, it’s cheating.

“They won it on the pitch because cheating was going on.”

He added: “They (the club) knew it would hurt a lot of people, but they’ve still done it.”

What next for Manchester City?

City can appeal the decision, but at this point it looks like they might not have that much ground with which to contest such a long list of such serious charges against them.

Any potential punishment would just be speculation for the moment, but we should soon learn more about if MCFC face a points deduction, a lengthy transfer ban, and possible expulsion from the Premier League.

City will hope for clarity as soon as possible, and the rest of the Premier League could also do with a clearer picture before club football resumes after the current international break.

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