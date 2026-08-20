Roy Keane has transfer advice for Man United manager Michael Carrick

(The Overlap, Sky Sports)

Manchester United’s pursuit of Carlos Baleba has created fresh optimism around Michael Carrick’s squad, but Roy Keane believes one major weakness could still prevent his former club from challenging for the Premier League title.



United have already strengthened their midfield this summer and are now pushing to add Brighton’s Baleba.

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However, Keane feels the bigger concern remains further back, with the former United captain questioning whether the current defence is strong enough for a genuine title challenge.

Keane raises concern over Man United defense

Speaking on the latest episode of Stick to Football, Keane admitted United would have an impressive midfield if Baleba arrives, but insisted that signing the Cameroon international would not solve everything.

Keane said: “A good midfield, but if you’re on about winning the league, they’re still short.”

He added: “United’s BIG problems are going to be DEFENSIVELY. Midfield and forwards, there’s a big goal threat, but the issue is at the BACK. The fullbacks and two centre halves… still a big issue.”

His comments come as United continue negotiations with Brighton. The Guardian reports that United have offered £60m plus £5m in add-ons for Baleba, who has already agreed personal terms.

Keane identifies next stage of Carrick’s rebuild

Keane’s argument is difficult to dismiss. Baleba would give United greater athleticism, ball-winning ability and control in front of the defence, especially alongside summer additions Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos.

But an elite defensive midfielder can only protect a back line so much.

United’s pursuit of a left-back also suggests Carrick knows further defensive work is required.

United’s move for Lewis Hall has stalled, with Newcastle demanding around £70m, leaving the club searching for alternatives.

Baleba could transform United’s midfield, but Keane’s wider point is important: becoming better is different from becoming champions.

If United genuinely want to close the gap at the very top, adding another reliable full-back and potentially an elite centre-back may eventually prove just as important as completing the Baleba deal.

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