Lisandro Martinez clashes with Man United teammate after his explosive comments

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Lisandro Martinez’s explosive criticism of Manchester United’s hierarchy has reportedly spilled into the dressing room, with the defender said to have been confronted by a teammate on the flight back from Madrid.



The Argentina international did not hide his frustration after United’s 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid, questioning the club’s recruitment and suggesting more responsibility should fall on the hierarchy rather than Michael Carrick.

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Those comments were already controversial. Now, the reaction from inside the squad suggests the situation may be even more sensitive than first thought.

Martinez confronted by teammate after Atletico defeat

According to Sky Sports, at least one Man United player challenged Martinez over his remarks as the squad boarded their flight home.

His comments are understood to have caused surprise and frustration among both senior figures and some teammates.

Martinez had argued that United should have strengthened more aggressively during the summer and specifically questioned the work of sporting director Jason Wilcox.

That came despite significant spending on midfielders Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Sky Sports also reports that Martinez’s own future is now uncertain, with doubts over whether United will extend his contract beyond next summer.

Martinez has created a problem at Man United

This is where the situation becomes complicated.

Martinez’s broader argument is not completely unreasonable. United remain short in several areas and their poor start has exposed weaknesses in the squad.

But calling out the hierarchy immediately after a defeat was always going to create tension.

Reuters reported that Martinez later admitted his comments came from anger and disappointment, but he still stood by the substance of what he said.

That leaves United with a difficult issue to manage. The dressing room cannot afford division while Carrick is already under pressure after five games without a win. Martinez is one of the squad’s senior figures, so his words carry weight.

United may need to deal with his concerns internally rather than allowing this to become another public battle.

If the club and player cannot rebuild trust quickly, questions over Martinez’s long-term future will only grow louder.

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