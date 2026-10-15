Sky Sports have dropped bombshell Lisandro Martinez update after his criticism of the club

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Lisandro Martinez’s Manchester United future has suddenly become a major talking point, with doubts emerging over whether the club will extend his contract following his public criticism of the hierarchy.



The Argentina international is entering the final months of his current deal, although United hold an option to extend it by another year.

Under normal circumstances, keeping an experienced centre-back would appear straightforward.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Martinez’s explosive comments after the 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid, however, appear to have complicated the situation considerably.

Man United have doubts over extending Martinez contract

According to Sky Sports’ report on Martinez’s future, there are now genuine doubts about whether Man United will activate the option to keep him beyond next summer.

Martinez angered senior figures by criticising United’s transfer business and saying he expected more from sporting director Jason Wilcox and those “upstairs”.

The comments also reportedly caused surprise inside the dressing room, with at least one teammate challenging Martinez over the suggestion that United had not signed enough quality players.

United are planning to strengthen both centre-back and left-back over the coming transfer windows, potentially making Martinez’s position even less secure. He had also pushed for a move to Atletico Madrid during the summer, although no acceptable offer arrived.

Letting Martinez leave could still be a risky decision

There are two sides to this situation.

Martinez probably crossed a line by publicly questioning his employers, particularly during a difficult period for Michael Carrick. But his wider frustration over United’s squad depth is hardly impossible to understand.

He later clarified his remarks without apologising and maintained that they came from his desire to see United competing for major trophies again. Reuters reported that Martinez stood by his concerns.

United therefore need to separate emotion from footballing value.

At 28, Martinez still has experience, aggression and leadership qualities that are difficult to replace cheaply. Equally, his injury record, contract situation and apparent willingness to consider leaving give the club reasons to think about moving on.

Allowing his deal to expire would be poor business. If United no longer see Martinez as part of their long-term defence, next summer may instead become the logical moment to sell.

Two senior Man United figures disagree over potential new manager