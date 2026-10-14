Manchester United manager Michael Carrick (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly considering whether to fine Lisandro Martínez following his explosive criticism of the club’s hierarchy, with several teammates said to share his frustration over the summer transfer window.

The Argentine defender publicly questioned United’s recruitment strategy after their disappointing 2-0 Champions League defeat against Atlético Madrid.

His comments raised eyebrows after he appeared to directly criticise technical director Jason Wilcox over the club’s squad-building decisions.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs has now revealed that Martínez is not alone in his concerns, with other Manchester United players reportedly unhappy about the club’s summer business.

Ben Jacobs reveals multiple Man United players back Lisandro Martinez concerns

Writing on X, Jacobs provided a significant update on the situation following earlier reporting by talkSPORT.

The journalist claimed that Martínez’s criticism was not simply an emotional reaction to the defeat in Madrid, but reflected concerns shared by other members of the squad.

“Lisandro Martinez one of multiple players unhappy with Manchester United business over the summer. Comments not just made in the heat of the moment, and backed up by others in the dressing room, reported earlier on @talkSPORT. Players off today, and Manchester United yet to decide whether to fine Martinez.”

Lisandro Martinez one of multiple players unhappy with Manchester United business over the summer. Comments not just made in the heat of the moment, and backed up by others in the dressing room, as @alex_crook reported earlier on @talkSPORT. Players off today, and Manchester… pic.twitter.com/1zmXWRu2S0 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) October 14, 2026

The update suggests that dissatisfaction with United’s recruitment strategy extends beyond Martínez, potentially creating a difficult situation for the club’s hierarchy.

It also raises questions about how United intend to handle the defender’s public criticism.

Although Martínez could face disciplinary action, Jacobs reports that no decision has yet been made over a potential fine.

Manchester United face difficult decision amid Michael Carrick pressure

The situation presents another challenge for Manchester United during an increasingly difficult start to the campaign.

Carrick is already under pressure following a disappointing run of results, with the Red Devils struggling to establish consistency in the Premier League and Champions League.

The latest reports of dressing-room dissatisfaction will only add to scrutiny of the club’s decision-makers.

Meanwhile, speculation surrounding Carrick’s future continues to intensify.

Italian journalist Enzo Bucchioni recently claimed that former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Antonio Conte was nearing an agreement with Manchester United.

However, that report remains unconfirmed, and there has been no official indication that United have decided to replace Carrick.

The more immediate issue concerns Martínez and whether the club will take disciplinary action against him.

With other players reportedly sharing his frustrations, United must decide how to respond to the defender’s public criticism while attempting to maintain unity within the squad.

For now, the situation remains unresolved, but Jacobs’ latest revelations suggest the concerns surrounding United’s summer recruitment are not limited to one outspoken player.