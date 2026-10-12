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Antonio Conte is reportedly closing in on an agreement to become Manchester United’s next manager amid growing pressure on Michael Carrick following a disastrous start to the Premier League season.

Italian journalist Enzo Bucchioni claims the former Chelsea and Tottenham boss is nearing a deal with the Red Devils, potentially paving the way for a sensational return to English football.

The development comes after Manchester United collected just six points from their opening six league matches, leaving them 12th in the table.

Carrick’s side have endured their worst start to a league campaign since 1986, raising serious questions about the club’s direction under the former midfielder.

Antonio Conte reportedly nearing Manchester United agreement

Writing in his column for TuttoMercatoWeb, the respected Italian reporter delivered a bold update on Old Trafford’s potential managerial shift following a difficult start to the Premier League season.

Addressing speculation linking Conte with a return to his former club Juventus, Bucchioni revealed that the Italian tactician is instead closing in on a deal to replace Michael Carrick at Old Trafford.

“Meanwhile, for the record and for all Juventus fans (there are many) still hoping for Antonio Conte’s return, the former Juventus manager is reaching an agreement with Manchester United, who have had a poor start to the Premier League season…” Bucchioni wrote.

The claim represents a potentially major development in Manchester United’s managerial situation.

Conte has previously been mentioned as a possible candidate should United decide to part ways with Carrick, but Bucchioni’s report suggests discussions may have progressed beyond initial interest.

Antonio Conte’s recent comments fuel Manchester United speculation

Conte recently hinted at the type of project he would be interested in undertaking during the next stage of his managerial career.

The 57-year-old expressed a desire to restore a historically successful club to its former heights.

“There are many clubs that have somewhat lost sight of their history,” Conte noted.

“I’d like to go to one of these clubs to dust off that history and make it shine once more. Clubs where there’s pressure, where you know full well that you’re not going there just to take part, but to compete.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also recently indicated that the Italian is keen to return to management and would be interested in taking charge of a major European club.

United would certainly fit that description, although it remains unclear whether the club are prepared to make an immediate managerial change.

Conte could bring winning mentality back to Manchester United

If Old Trafford officials decide to pull the trigger on Carrick, Conte represents an elite candidate capable of delivering immediate standards.

The 57-year-old boasts a serial winning CV that includes four Serie A titles across Juventus and Inter Milan, alongside Premier League and FA Cup triumphs during his time with Chelsea.

While his last stint in the Premier League with Tottenham remains the only club he has failed to win a trophy wit, it’s perhaps an exception that is understandable.

His relentless tactical discipline and winning mentality could provide the exact transformation required to reignite United’s season.