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Antonio Conte has emerged as a potential candidate to replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United should the club decide to make a managerial change, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Red Devils have endured a difficult start to the Premier League campaign, collecting just five points from their opening five matches and suffering an early Carabao Cup exit.

Although the INEOS hierarchy are reportedly continuing to support Carrick, questions surrounding his long-term future have intensified.

Conte, who is currently available after leaving Napoli, could become an attractive option if United eventually decide to pursue a different direction.

Antonio Conte shortlisted as potential Man United replacement

Speaking on Football Insider’s Transfer Insider podcast, O’Rourke explained why Conte would likely feature among the candidates considered by Manchester United if Carrick were dismissed.

He highlighted Conte’s availability as another factor that could make him an appealing appointment.

“If Manchester United do make a decision to look for a new manager and get rid of Michael Carrick, Antonio Conte will be one of the names in the frame.

“He is a proven winner, as shown by his spell at Chelsea and the great success he has had in Italy as well.”

“He’s out of work, so it would be a lot easier to try and bring him in.

“Obviously people were putting two and two together with Manchester United and him, but look, they are sticking with Carrick for now and they’re hoping that he can turn things around.”

The journalist added that Conte’s reputation would make him a natural consideration for several clubs contemplating a managerial change.

“Conte, because of his previous record of success and obviously him being out of work, he’s going to be on a number of clubs’ lists if they do want to make a managerial change.”

Antonio Conte’s recent comments could interest Manchester United

Conte recently offered an intriguing insight into the type of managerial opportunity he would find attractive.

The Italian expressed his desire to take charge of a historic club that has struggled to live up to its reputation in recent years.

“I’d like to go to one of these clubs to dust off that history and make it shine once more.”

Although Conte did not specifically mention Manchester United, his comments could resonate with the situation at Old Trafford.

United remain one of football’s biggest clubs but have struggled to consistently challenge for the Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure.

Carrick guided the club back into the Champions League last season, but the disappointing start to the new campaign has placed him under increasing scrutiny.

Antonio Conte could bring winning mentality to Old Trafford

Conte’s managerial record makes him an obvious candidate for clubs seeking an experienced winner.

The 57-year-old has enjoyed considerable success in Italian football, winning league titles with Juventus, Inter Milan and Napoli.

He also guided Chelsea to the Premier League title in his first season in England before adding the FA Cup the following year.

His spell at Tottenham was less successful in terms of silverware, although he did lead Spurs to Champions League qualification.

Conte’s demanding approach and ability to implement a clear tactical identity could appeal to Manchester United if they eventually decide a change is necessary.

For now, however, Carrick retains the club’s backing and will be given the opportunity to improve results.

Conte remains a potential option rather than an imminent appointment, with United’s next few performances likely to shape the conversation surrounding their managerial future.