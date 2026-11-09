(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha expressed deep frustration over his side’s defensive fragility following Sunday’s chaotic 4-4 draw against Aston Villa, taking aim at the team’s recurring poor starts.

The Brazilian international expressed frustration with United’s repeated defensive mistakes after Michael Carrick’s side were forced to recover from a two-goal deficit twice at Old Trafford.

Matheus Cunha questions Man United’s defenders after Aston Villa draw

Speaking after the high-scoring thriller at Old Trafford, the Brazilian international issued a stark call for accountability regarding United’s defensive lapses and overall mindset (quotes via DAZN):

“We did it again where we had to play like Manchester United and go forward. We showed courage, but we only do this after we concede goals.

“We can’t do that, we can’t concede goals like this. We need to play like Man Utd and go forward and create chances, play with more courage. If we had shown that character and courage before, then we will win more games. I don’t know why we are making it hard for ourselves.”

? Matheus Cunha: “We can’t concede goals like this, we need to play like Manchester United”. pic.twitter.com/oT0A0RDCsQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 9, 2026

Cunha’s harsh assessment comes after a poor defensive performance.

United fell 2-0 down inside four minutes following strikes from Alysson and Nicolas Jackson.

After fighting back to level at 2-2 before half-time through Bruno Fernandes and Youri Tielemans, United once again collapsed immediately after the restart.

Diogo Dalot made a clumsy challenge to concede a penalty which John McGinn converted and Leon Goretzka’s finish made it 4-2 to Villa, forcing United into another desperate recovery.

Stoppage-time goals from Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu eventually salvaged a point.

ALSO READ: Patrick Dorgu questions Man United teammates after Aston Villa draw

What is next for Michael Carrick?

The dramatic draw leaves Manchester United sitting in the relegation zone heading into the November international break.

While the late comeback showcased squad resilience, the pressure on head coach Michael Carrick has intensified significantly.

Reports suggest that United’s board are already looking for a replacement and have identified several options including Eddie Howe, Antonio Conte and Didier Deschamps.

In fact, as per one recent report, the club even made contact with Didier Deschamps but the Frenchman is not said to be keen on taking the job as he believes the problems at the club runs deep.