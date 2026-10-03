(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been told how to unlock Alexander Isak after a key tactical issue was identified regarding his service and positioning.

Former scout Bryan King believes the Swedish international needs to be supplied with direct service into channels to fully exploit his dynamic attributes at Anfield.

Bryan King identifies key to unlocking Alexander Isak

Speaking to Football Insider, former football scout Bryan King shared his breakdown on how Liverpool can maximize Isak’s full potential in front of goal:

“The thing with Isak is his main asset was his pace, and that’s what he’s got to get back.”

“It’s going to be decided on what kind of service he gets as well. A player like that, he needs his balls played into channels. He needs to get stuff in the box.”

Illustrating the importance of converting high-value chances, King referenced Erling Haaland’s recent international performance: “I watched Norway against Portugal last night. They scored first. Haaland equalised. Up to that point, Haaland could have had at least three goals. Two headers that were saved and a shot.

Now, all three situations, apart from the one he scored, all three situations, and they were big chances. Normally, at least two of that four would have gone in, and as they say in football, miss your chances and pay the price.”

Alexander Isak has had a better start to new season

Despite the discussion around refining Liverpool’s tactical delivery for him, Isak has enjoyed a strong start to the new campaign.

The 27-year-old forward has already netted four goals in five Premier League appearances this term—comfortably surpassing the three goals he scored during an injury-disrupted 2025/26 campaign.

Having formed a productive partnership with playmaker Cody Gakpo, Isak has demonstrated sharp clinical finishing from limited touches.

Inside NINE minutes Alexander Isak has two goals! ?? pic.twitter.com/3UGq0bwqRm — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 4, 2026

However, as King pointed out, adapting Liverpool’s build-up play to release Isak earlier into channels and cross more frequently into dangerous box zones could elevate the record signing from a reliable goalscorer into an unstoppable attacking force.