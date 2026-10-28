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BBC pundit Clinton Morrison believes Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola could be forced to substitute James McConnell at half-time after the youngster picked up an early yellow card against Chelsea.

The Reds are facing their Premier League rivals in the Carabao Cup, with Iraola making seven changes to his starting lineup and handing opportunities to several younger players.

However, McConnell’s early booking has raised concerns about whether the midfielder can safely remain on the pitch for the remainder of the contest.

Clinton Morrison warns Liverpool over James McConnell yellow card

Speaking live on BBC Radio 5 Live, former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison warned that manager Andoni Iraola may be forced into an early tactical change to avoid playing with ten men:

McConnell found himself in the referee’s notebook after a poor touch left him scrambling to recover possession.

The Liverpool youngster attempted to make amends but caught the attention of the referee after extending his arm towards an opponent.

Morrison, the former Crystal Palace striker, believes the incident could leave Iraola with a difficult decision.

“He has to be careful. The thing is with these young players on yellow cards, [the manager] might look at half-time and think we might have to sacrifice you because we can’t afford to go down to 10 men. It was a big horrible touch from McConnell, he tries to make amends and he stuck a hand out.”

Liverpool youngsters impress despite early bookings against Chelsea

Andoni Iraola has put tremendous faith in Liverpool’s rising stars, making seven changes to his starting lineup and handing starts to several academy prospects.

The decision has largely paid dividends on the pitch, with 18-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha causing Chelsea’s backline endless problems with his direct dribbling.

Alongside him, James McConnell and Lewis Koumas have shown great energy and intent in high-pressing central areas.

However, both Koumas and McConnell picked up needless early bookings, forcing the young duo to exercise extreme caution when making challenges.

Andoni Iraola has experienced Liverpool stars available on bench

If Iraola decides to replace McConnell at half-time, Liverpool have several experienced players available among their substitutes.

Alexis Mac Allister offers a natural midfield option, bringing composure, defensive awareness and experience to the centre of the pitch.

The Argentine could provide greater control if Liverpool need to manage the tempo of the game.

Meanwhile, Alexander Isak, Bradley Barcola and Florian Wirtz are also available should Iraola wish to strengthen his attacking options.

Their presence gives the Liverpool manager considerable flexibility as the contest progresses.