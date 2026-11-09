(Photos by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Several Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in signing Fenerbahce defender Archie Brown, who is attracting significant attention following his impressive performances in Turkey.

The 24-year-old Englishman has established himself as a key player for the Turkish giants since arriving from Gent in the summer of 2025, and his recent displays in the Champions League have further boosted his reputation.

According to a report from Hooligan Soccer, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Everton and Brighton are among the clubs keeping tabs on the left-back. AC Milan are also interested in securing his services ahead of the January transfer window.

Archie Brown attracts Premier League interest

Brown has impressed with his attacking contributions and physical qualities since moving to Fenerbahce. He has registered 17 goal contributions in 54 appearances across all competitions, demonstrating his ability to make an impact in the final third.

His performances against Liverpool in the Champions League have particularly caught the attention of potential suitors. The defender’s ability to combine defensive responsibilities with attacking output could make him an attractive addition for several Premier League sides.

Liverpool are understood to have increased their interest following his impressive display against them, while Manchester United and Chelsea have also been monitoring his development.

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Fenerbahce demand €30m for Archie Brown

Fenerbahce are unlikely to sanction his departure without receiving a substantial transfer fee. Nottingham Forest reportedly submitted a €16 million offer for the defender in May, but the Turkish club rejected it.

Brown’s current contract runs until June 2028, and Fenerbahce are believed to value him at approximately €30 million.

The former Gent defender could be tempted by a chance to return to English football, but suitors will need to meet Fenerbahce’s financial demands.

With several clubs monitoring his situation, competition for his signature could intensify in the coming months. A move to the Premier League could represent an exciting next step in his career.