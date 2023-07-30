Liverpool have won the race to sign highly rated youngster Trey Nyoni from Leicester.

That is according to The Secret Scout who broke the news on Twitter. They claim that Liverpool have been working on signing him for months and have finally got their man.

He is regarded as one of the best central midfielders in his age group.

The Secret Scout tweeted:

Been told Liverpool have won the race to sign England international 16-year-old Trey Nyoni from Leicester. Liverpool been working on the deal for months. Central Midfielder one of the best in his age groups.

While focusing on strengthening their youth setup, Liverpool are also continuing their pursuit of a replacement for midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

They are specifically targeting a defensive midfielder to bolster their already impressive midfield lineup, which includes notable signings like Alexis Mac Alliser and Dominik Szoboszlai, both of whom have made a strong impression during pre-season.

If Liverpool can find a suitable replacement for Fabinho, they have the potential to solidify their midfield for the foreseeable future and further strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.