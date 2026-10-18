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Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Freiburg attacking midfielder Yuito Suzuki as Roberto De Zerbi looks to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a report from Fussball News, Spurs are among the leading contenders to secure the Japanese international’s signature, with AC Milan also exploring the possibility of bringing him in.

Yuito Suzuki could be an ideal attacking addition

The 24-year-old has impressed since joining Freiburg from Brondby, establishing himself as one of the Bundesliga club’s most exciting attacking players. His technical ability, creativity and versatility have attracted attention from several European clubs.

Suzuki can play as an attacking midfielder, second striker, or on either flank, making him an appealing option for Tottenham. His ability to find space in congested areas and contribute goals could give De Zerbi more tactical flexibility in the final third.

Spurs could benefit from another creative player, particularly as they look to improve attacking consistency across multiple competitions. Suzuki’s mobility and ability to influence matches in different positions could make him a valuable addition to the north London outfit.

AC Milan are also keen on the midfielder, while Real Sociedad are monitoring his progress. Scouts from interested clubs have reportedly watched him in action this season, increasing the competition for his signature.

Tottenham face €45m hurdle for Suzuki

However, convincing Freiburg to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The German club reportedly value Suzuki at between €40 million and €45 million and have no intention of losing an important attacking player midway through the campaign.

Freiburg are in a strong negotiating position, with Suzuki’s contract reportedly containing no active release clause. The Bundesliga side can therefore determine their own terms if a formal offer arrives.

Tottenham and Milan are reportedly considering proposals worth about €35 million, including potential performance-related bonuses. However, that figure falls short of Freiburg’s reported demands.

Spurs may need to improve their offer to win the race for Suzuki. As competition grows, his future could become one of the most intriguing transfer stories in the coming months.