Arsenal player warned Mikel Arteta 'doesn’t feel comfortable' with his game

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Eberechi Eze is already facing questions over where he fits into Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side, with Alan Pardew suggesting the England international may eventually be used more as an impact substitute than a regular starter.



Eze had impressed in the Champions League win over Lille, scoring in a 3-0 victory, but his first Premier League start of the season against Nottingham Forest was far less successful.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Arteta removed him at half-time, and replacement Noni Madueke later scored the winner.

That decision has sparked a wider debate about whether Eze naturally fits Arsenal’s tactical demands.

Pardew doubts Eze will start big games for Arsenal

Speaking to talkSPORT, Pardew questioned whether Arteta trusts Eze enough defensively to use him regularly as a No.10.

He said: “In the way he sets up his No.10, I don’t see Eze getting a lot of action there.

“There’s a real defensive side to that No.10 position he likes that Martin Odegaard does and Eze doesn’t do.

“I think Arteta doesn’t feel comfortable with that.”

bro look at eze he wasn’t even happy after madueke got the goal💔

https://t.co/Ac7zJXlOZk — Khalid✨ (@_KOY77) October 18, 2026

Pardew added: “In certain games, against lesser opposition, Eze will be given that No.10 position.

“But I’ve seen him on that left side for Crystal Palace a few times and it’s just not him. He’s never going to go down the left-hand side and whip crosses in, he wants to come and play centrally. He’s going to make the game too narrow and therefore you’ve not got enough width, so it’s a problem.

“Arteta took him off rightly, in my opinion, as it just wasn’t working.

“In the first instance, though, perhaps he shouldn’t have started him there, and used him as an impact as a No.10. And I think that will be his role at Arsenal, if they need a goal.

“I don’t think Eze is going to be a starter for Arsenal, I think he’s a sub and if they need a moment, then the manager can give him the last 10-15 minutes of games.”

Eze’s problem may be tactical rather than about quality

Pardew’s argument is understandable, but it may be too early to define Eze as a permanent substitute.

He scored against Lille just five days before the Forest match, showing how dangerous he can be centrally. Arteta also explained that the Forest substitution was tactical rather than a wider judgement on Eze.

Reuters reported that Madueke’s introduction helped Arsenal finally break down Forest, but the bigger issue for Eze is finding his best position.

Playing him wide risks reducing his influence, while replacing Odegaard requires much more defensive discipline.

Arteta therefore has a puzzle to solve. Eze clearly has match-winning ability, but Arsenal’s system may demand that he adapts before he can become an automatic starter.

Arsenal and Man United transfer plans remain unchanged despite €65m bid reports