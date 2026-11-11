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Liverpool are reportedly keeping a close eye on highly rated Le Havre youngster Djibril Ouziad as the club continues identifying emerging talents across European football.

According to a report from Get French Football News, the Reds are monitoring the 17-year-old France youth international, who has attracted attention with his performances in Ligue 1.

Premier League rivals Aston Villa are also tracking Ouziad’s development, with both clubs viewing the teenager as a promising prospect for the future.

The young right-wing-back has impressed despite Le Havre enduring a disastrous campaign that has left them rooted to the bottom of the French top flight.

Both Liverpool and Aston Villa are actively tracking his development ahead of potential future moves, viewing him as a high-potential full-back option for their long-term squad planning.

Who is Djibril Ouziad? The 17-year-old eyed by Liverpool and Aston Villa

Ouziad is the latest prodigy to emerge from Le Havre’s renowned academy system, which has famously developed elite global stars like Paul Pogba, Riyad Mahrez, and Jules Kounde over the years.

The versatile 17-year-old broke into the first-team setup over the summer, impressing coaching staff with his explosive pace, tactical maturity, and defensive awareness.

In September, Le HAC moved quickly to secure his future by tying him down to his first professional contract, keeping him under contract until 2030.

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Ouziad’s emergence has come during a turbulent period for Le Havre.

The French club have endured a miserable start to the campaign, collecting just two points from their opening nine matches.

Their struggles resulted in the sacking of their manager as well as an internal rift in the hierarchy.

With Premier League heavyweights lurking, Le Havre may face a serious fight to retain their prized teenager despite his long-term deal.