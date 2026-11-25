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Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close eye on Sporting CP youngster Flavio Goncalves, with both Premier League clubs considering a potential move for the highly-rated winger in the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed an encouraging breakthrough campaign in Portugal, attracting attention from several European clubs following his promotion to Sporting’s senior squad.

Flavio Goncalves attracts Chelsea and Man United interest

According to an exclusive report from 4-4-2, Chelsea and Manchester United are among the clubs closely monitoring Goncalves’ development, with January approaches not ruled out.

The youngster has primarily featured as a left winger and has impressed with his attacking qualities since becoming a regular part of the first-team setup.

Sporting, however, are determined to retain their promising attacker and have little interest in sanctioning his departure midway through the campaign.

The Portuguese giants are even considering offering Goncalves an improved contract until 2031, which would increase his existing €60 million release clause to approximately €100 million.

Any interested club would therefore need to activate his current release clause to have a realistic chance of securing his signature.

Goncalves could become an expensive transfer target

Chelsea and Manchester United are not the only clubs keeping tabs on the youngster, with teams from Ligue 1, Serie A, La Liga and the Bundesliga also monitoring his progress.

Goncalves has attracted considerable attention through his explosive acceleration, impressive dribbling ability and capacity to cause problems for opposition defenders in the final third.

His versatility is another attractive quality, while his Portuguese Under-20 international experience adds to his growing reputation.

Chelsea have consistently invested in promising young talents, and the Sporting attacker could represent another long-term addition to their attacking department.

Manchester United, meanwhile, need greater depth and quality in wide areas and could view the teenager as an exciting option for the future.

However, Sporting’s reluctance to negotiate and their substantial valuation could make an agreement difficult, particularly in January.