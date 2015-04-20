Manchester United among host of clubs scouting highly rated 19-year-old

Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, and Everton are among the clubs scouting Club Brugge youngster Obbi Oulare, reports the Daily Mail.

Sunderland, Burnley, and Bayer Leverkusen were apparently also at the Belgian side’s match against Anderlecht this weekend to scout the striker. The 19-year-old impressed in the match, scoring as his team came from behind to win 2-1 and extend their lead at the top of the Belgian Pro League to four points.

Oulare has scored five goals in all competitions this season, playing 21 matches. The teenager has also represented Belgium at all youth levels up to the Under 21s, but is yet to be picked for the senior side.

He was brought through at Lille, the same club that produced Chelsea star Eden Hazard. Although the forward hasn’t hit the heights of the winger, he is clearly highly rated by top clubs around Europe. There could well be a major scrap over his services with so many sides interested.