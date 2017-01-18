Updated FA Cup 4th round draw, TV games and dates: Arsenal face bogey side on BT as BBC drop City for Man Utd

The third round of the 2016-17 FA Cup was concluded on Wednesday night as the final three replays were played.

Newcastle 3-1 Birmingham

Plymouth 0-1 Liverpool

Southampton 1-0 Norwich

Here’s how the updated draw for round four now looks:

Updated FA Cup 4th round draw

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley

Fulham v Hull City

Blackburn v Blackpool

Burnley v Bristol City

Rochdale v Huddersfield Town

Millwall v Watford

Manchester United v Wigan Athletic

Chelsea v Brentford

Lincoln v Brighton

Southampton v Arsenal

Liverpool v Wolves

Sutton Utd v Leeds

Oxford United v Newcastle

Derby v Leicester City

Tottenham v Wycombe

Southampton’s 1-0 win over Norwich means that Arsenal must face their cup bogey team in round four.

Arsenal were knocked out of the EPL Cup by Southampton earlier this season, while the Saints also beat the Gunners in the same competition in 2014.

To make Arsenal’s task even tougher, they must play away at St Mary’s Stadium, where they have not won in five attempts.

Newcastle’s 3-1 victory over Championship rivals Birmingham booked a trip to Oxford, while Liverpool’s 1-0 win at Plymouth earned the Reds a home tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers in round four.

Liverpool’s game with Wolves will be one of six matches broadcast live on TV.

It will take place at lunchtime on Saturday, January 28.

Manchester United v Wigan Athletic was only confirmed as a TV game last night.

Had Bolton caused a shock against Crystal Palace then the Trotters would have had their fourth-round game against Man City televised.

However, Palace’s 2-1 win – their first victory under new manager Sam Allardyce – saw BBC One snub City in favour of their neighbours.

FA Cup 4th round TV games

Derby vs Leicester – 7.55pm, BBC One on Friday, January 27.

Liverpool v Wolves – 12.30pm, BT Sport 2 on Saturday, January 28

Southampton v Arsenal – 5.30pm, BT Sport 2 on Saturday, January 28.

Millwall v Watford – noon, BBC One on Sunday, January 29.

Sutton United v Leeds United – 2.00pm, BT Sport 2 on Sunday, January 29.

Manchester United v Wigan Athletic – 4.00pm, BBC One on Sunday, January 29.

All non-TV games will kick off at 3pm on Saturday, January 28, apart Fulham v Hull (12.30pm on Sunday, January 29).