(Video) Plymouth 0-1 Liverpool: Lucas scores rare goal, Origi misses penalty and Jervis bicycle kick hits post in FA Cup scrap

Liverpool crawled into round four of the FA Cup after beating League Two Plymouth Argyle 1-0 in a hard-fought replay on Wednesday night.

Lucas Leiva was Liverpool’s match-winner, thanks to his first goal since 2010.

Lucas’s goal came from one of just four Liverpool shots on target. Plymouth only had two all game, but they came agonisingly close to equalising through a spectacular Jake Jervis bicycle kick which hit the post.

Liverpool should have enjoyed an easy final few moments, after being award an 87th-minute penalty kick. However, Divock Origi fluffed his lines from the spot, hitting a tame effort which was saved by Plymouth goalkeeper Luke McCormick.

Oh no, @DivockOrigi! His tame penalty is easily saved by Luke McCormick.? #EmiratesFACup https://t.co/ARYqw04cmj — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) January 18, 2017

Liverpool now face Wolves in the fourth round.