Crystal Palace in the race to sign Liverpool hero with €8m-€10m able to seal the deal

Crystal Palace FC Liverpool FC
Things have not worked out for Divock Origi at AC Milan and the Belgian striker could be on his way back to the Premier League. 

According to Calciomercato, the Italian outlet name Crystal Palace, alongside West Ham United and Aston Villa as potential destinations for the former Liverpool striker should he move away from Italy in the summer.

In his first season with Milan, Origi has scored just two goals in 35 matches. The 28-year-old has a contract with the Serie A giants until June 2026, but it seems that they have had enough already.

Origi was a big hit when he was at Liverpool and became a fan favourite during his time at Anfield.

Premier League clubs are interested in the experience he gained with the Reds and the report states that a bid of around €8m-€10m would be enough for Crystal Palace or another club to sign him.

