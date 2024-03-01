“Need the best version” – Nuno wants Liverpool old boy to haunt Reds

Saturday afternoon sees table-topping Liverpool travel to the City Ground and a date with Nottingham Forest.

A win would keep Jurgen Klopp’s side top of the table regardless of what Man City did in the derby on Sunday, and would keep their Premier League title hopes alive.

From Nuno Espirito Santo’s point of view, Forest need the points to keep their heads above water in the race to avoid relegation.

At present, the Midlands-based side are just four points ahead of Luton Town who are third from bottom.

Divock Origi could put a dent in former club Liverpool’s title hopes

One player with a vested interest in the game is Forest striker, Divock Origi, a player that was always second fiddle at Anfield and yet came up with two of the most important goals in Klopp’s tenure – the winner against Barcelona in an incredible Champions League semi-final comeback, and then a late second in the 2019 final against Tottenham.

His career at Forest has been a little stop-start, though he’s come into form at just the right time, and Nuno wants him to put a dent in his former club’s title hopes.

“I still haven’t decided who is going to play but I can tell you Divock is improving,” he was quoted as saying by Nottinghamshire Live.

“He has been in and out, some small issues which has been delaying his progress. But in the first half (against Manchester United) he was amazing and for us, he is a solution because he can play right, left side and in the centre.

“So we need the best version of Divock.”

It’s sure to be a bittersweet moment for the Belgian if he were to score a goal to stop the Reds juggernaut in its tracks, however, his allegiance shouldn’t even be questioned at this point given that he left the club back in 2022.