West Ham player free to leave once new attacker is confirmed

Though they’ve been unbelievably quiet in the transfer market in a buying sense, West Ham are likely to let another player leave just as soon as they’ve confirmed one attacking signing.

There is a fortnight to go until the start of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign and David Moyes’ side are weaker now than they were at the end of last season.

At least then they still had former captain, Declan Rice, in situ.

It isn’t clear if owner, David Sullivan, is keeping a tighter hold on the purse strings than usual, or new technical director, Tim Steidten, perhaps sees things a little differently to Moyes.

Whatever the reasons, they need to be ironed out quickly because the Hammers have players at the club that don’t want to be there and signings that they haven’t yet been able to make.

A breakthrough might be just around the corner, however.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, want away striker, Gianluca Scamacca, will be able to leave the club once the east Londoners have signed a centre-forward.

The outlet also mention failed bids for Chelsea’s Armando Broja and AC Milan’s Divock Origi, so perhaps it will be third time lucky for Moyes once he’s identified the new striker he wants to sign.

Clearly, time is of the essence, and the sooner the wheels can start turning, the better.