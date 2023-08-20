Sheffield United are in the market for a new striker, and according to recent reports, the Blades have identified AC Milan’s Divock Origi as the ideal target.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims the newly-promoted side are considering making an ambitious play in this summer’s transfer window.

With just under two weeks left in the window, the Blades, who desperately need to add goals to their game, are thought to be keen to sign Origi, 28, on loan until the end of the season.

The Belgium international, who became a cult hero at Liverpool after scoring the winning goal in their 2019 Champions League semi-final against Barcelona, joined AC Milan on a free transfer last summer.

However, following a disappointing opening campaign that has seen the 28-year-old score just two goals in 36 games, in all competitions, a shock return to the Premier League could now be on the cards.

Both of Sheffield United’s opening two Premier League matches have ended in defeat. The side lost 1-0 at home against Crystal Palace on the opening weekend before falling to a narrow 2-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Their next fixture is against defending champions Manchester City next weekend.