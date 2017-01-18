Best banter as Lucas Leiva scores first goal since September 2010

Lucas Leiva has netted his seventh career goal for Liverpool, almost seven years after he scored his sixth.

The Brazilian international was signed as an attacking midfielder in 2007, but has become a more defensive player (and an Anfield cult hero) in recent seasons.

When Lucas popped up with a cheeky header to fire the Reds 1-0 up at Plymouth on Wednesday night, Twitter was flooded with banter. We’ve rounded up the best bits below:

Liverpool lead 1-0 at half time in tonight’s FA Cup third-round replay.

Liverpool will host Wolverhampton Wanderers in round four if they win tonight.

The Reds have been victorious in each of their last three meetings with Wolves, who are currently 16th in the Championship.

