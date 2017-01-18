Best banter as Lucas Leiva scores first goal since September 2010

Lucas Leiva has netted his seventh career goal for Liverpool, almost seven years after he scored his sixth.

The Brazilian international was signed as an attacking midfielder in 2007, but has become a more defensive player (and an Anfield cult hero) in recent seasons.

When Lucas popped up with a cheeky header to fire the Reds 1-0 up at Plymouth on Wednesday night, Twitter was flooded with banter. We’ve rounded up the best bits below:

Lucas Leiva's phone the last time he scored! ?? ? pic.twitter.com/85vlb7mba5 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 18, 2017

Lucas Leiva's 7th Liverpool goal (on his 330th appearance) takes his #LFC career strike-rate from 1.82% to a meatier 2.12%! ? #maths #PLYLIV pic.twitter.com/AIjoiAi29u — Robert Summerscales (@robsummerscales) January 18, 2017

Ages of Liverpool players the last time Lucas scored… Ben Woodburn – 10

Joe Gomez – 10

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 11

Ovie Ejaria – 12 pic.twitter.com/1NqlHLzZG3 — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) January 18, 2017

That's weird af lmao last time Lucas scored I was 10 and a virgin, I'm now 16 and still a virgin — Dän (@FutboIDan) January 18, 2017

Liverpool lead 1-0 at half time in tonight’s FA Cup third-round replay.

They have dominated possession so far, with BAY%.

However, the goalscoring Lucas header is so far the

Liverpool will host Wolverhampton Wanderers in round four if they win tonight.

The Reds have been victorious in each of their last three meetings with Wolves, who are currently 16th in the Championship.