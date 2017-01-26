Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp sends scouts to watch £17M-rated full-back to address key weakness in his side

Liverpool have sent scouts to see Real Betis left-back Riza Durmisi in action as Jurgen Klopp looks for a long-term replacement for James Milner, according to The Sun.

Durmisi is a product of the Brondby academy. After breaking into the starting side in the 2013/14 campaign, he fast established himself as a cornerstone in the starting side.

His good performances earned him a move to Real Betis in the summer transfer window, where he has taken to life in Spain like a fish to water.

It appears as though Klopp could see the Dane as the answer to his left-back woes. Liverpool have used Milner as a makeshift stand-in on the left-side of their defence, with Alberto Moreno struggling to prove that he is anything like an accomplished full-back.

As per The Sun, Liverpool are weighing up a move for Durmisi, who has a £17 million buyout clause in his Betis contract. It remains to be seen whether a move will materialise this month.