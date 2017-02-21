Benfica star who cost Fulham £3.6M for every appearance he made for them lined up by Chinese side in stunning £38M move

Fulham flop Kostas Mitroglou is a £38million transfer target for Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian, report The Sun.

Mitroglou signed for Fulham on Deadline Day in the winter of 2014, for what the BBC reported to be an £11million fee. It has to go down as one of the worst pieces of business in Premier League history, as he made just three appearances as failed to find the back of the net.

He subsequently moved to Benfica, where he has made considerable steps towards rebuilding his reputation. Mitroglou bagged 25 goals for the Portuguese giants last term, and has already fired home 20 this time around.

As is the nature of modern football, Mitroglou’s good form does not appear to have gone unnoticed in the Far East. The Sun cite Greek reports in claiming that Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian are preparing a £38million move for the Benfica star. That’ll undoubtedly make the Fulham faithful sick to their stomachs.