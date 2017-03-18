(Video) Jon Walters pegs Chelsea back from the penalty spot after Gary Cahill foolishly shoves the Stoke City forward to the floor

Posted by
(Video) Jon Walters pegs Chelsea back from the penalty spot after Gary Cahill foolishly shoves the Stoke City forward to the floor

Stoke City have equalised against Premier League leaders through a Jon Walters penalty.

Chelsea opening the scoring early on through Willian, who caught Lee Grant off guard at his near post to give his side the lead from a free-kick.

Stoke were then awarded a penalty after Gary Cahill foolishly shoved Walters in the back. He made no mistake from twelve-yards, firing home into the top corner emphatically. Antonio Conte’s men have work to do.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top