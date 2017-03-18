(Video) Jon Walters pegs Chelsea back from the penalty spot after Gary Cahill foolishly shoves the Stoke City forward to the floor

Stoke City have equalised against Premier League leaders through a Jon Walters penalty.

Chelsea opening the scoring early on through Willian, who caught Lee Grant off guard at his near post to give his side the lead from a free-kick.

Stoke were then awarded a penalty after Gary Cahill foolishly shoved Walters in the back. He made no mistake from twelve-yards, firing home into the top corner emphatically. Antonio Conte’s men have work to do.