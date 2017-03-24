Liverpool interested in signing Sassuolo’s main creative outlet but face competition from two Ligue 1 sides

Liverpool are interested in signing Sassuolo attacker Grégoire Defrel, according to Calciomercato.

Defrel made a name for himself during his time with Cesena, displaying his mazy dribbling skills and creative talents. It earned him a move to Sassuolo, where he has continued to showcase his talents and find the back of the net on a more regular basis. He has elevated his game to new heights during his time with the Serie A outfit, and his good performances do not appear to have gone unnoticed around Europe.

Calciomercato report that Defrel is on the radar of Premier League giants Liverpool. The Italian outlet believe that the Reds see Defrel as a potential successor to England international Daniel Sturridge upon his departure from Anfield.

It is also noted in Calciomercato’s report that both Saint-Etienne and Marseille are also interested in securing Defrel’s signature, but it remains to be seen how much Sassuolo will demand to part with the Frenchman.