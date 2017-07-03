Tottenham plot €30m raid for Euro 2016 winner, Pochettino ready to step up transfer work

Tottenham are reportedly focusing on Sporting Lisbon midfielder Adrien Silva as their first key signing this summer to bolster the squad.

The 28-year-old has been with Sporting since 2002 having joined their youth ranks, and although he’s spent a couple of seasons out on loan, he’s made well over 200 appearances for the Portuguese giants and has been a crucial part of the team.

In addition, he’s very experienced at international level too having played for Portugal as every youth level, while also now securing his spot in the senior side. Having helped them win Euro 2016 last summer, he featured regularly in the Confederations Cup as his side finished in third place.

Silva could be about to embark on an exciting new challenge now though, as A Bola report that Tottenham are ready to offer €30m to prise him away from Sporting, with the bid consisting of €25m plus €5m in bonuses.

An initial €20m offer was immediately rejected, while it’s added that Sporting are likely to hold out for €35m as they look to get as much as possible for their captain. In turn, it remains to be seen whether or not Tottenham can either match that valuation or negotiate it down, but it’s becoming more and more apparent that Mauricio Pochettino wants Silva next season.

As they look to take that next step in the Premier League after falling short in the title race in the last two seasons, coupled with the fact that they need European experience to make an impression in the Champions League this season, Silva could be a very sensible and important addition.