Sevilla vs Bayern Munich TV channel, odds, team news and kick-off time

It’s the Champions League quarter-finals tonight with Sevilla looking to cause another upset as they host Bayern Munich in the first leg.

Vincenzo Montella’s side booked their place in the last eight of the competition by causing a huge upset to defeat Manchester United and they will be buoyed with their recent form after nearly ending Barcelona’s unbeaten run in La Liga at the weekend.

Striker Wissam Ben Yedder starred in the game at Old Trafford and is second only to Cristiano Ronaldo in the tournament’s goal charts.

Bayern Munich are on course for another Bundesliga title and will be hoping to make the Champions League semi-finals again.

What time is Sevilla vs Bayern Munich kick-off?

The game gets underway on Tuesday, April 3 at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Sevilla vs Bayern Munich TV channel and stream

The Champions League quarter-final is live on BT Sport 3.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Sevilla vs Bayern Munich team news

Sevilla’s Ever Banega is suspended so will miss the game, while former Man City winger, Jesus Navas is a doubt as he recovers from injury.

Manuel Neuer has resumed training however the game could come too soon for the German ‘keeper.

Kingsley Coman is also an injury doubt, as he recovers from injury.

Sevilla vs Bayern Munich odds

Sevilla – 9/2

Draw – 7/2

Bayern Munich – 8/13