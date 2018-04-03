Manager tells £55million Manchester United transfer target he’s free to leave

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly told Manchester United transfer target Toby Alderweireld he’s free to leave the club this summer.

The Belgium international was left out of Spurs’ matchday squad to take on Chelsea at the weekend, with United fans reacting by ‘welcoming’ the player to their club as they believe a deal is on.

The Daily Mirror recently linked Chelsea and United as among the clubs interested in signing Alderweireld for around £55million, which looks a decent fee for a player who’s been one of the best centre-backs in Europe for the last few years.

In an additional boost to United’s hopes, the Daily Mail now report Pochettino has given Alderweireld the green light to leave, with club chairman Daniel Levy now left to resolve the final details of the matter.

The Mail add that Paris Saint-Germain have joined the running for the 29-year-old’s signature and could be strong contenders to snap him up as he becomes available this summer.

Tottenham fans may be puzzled at their club’s apparent lack of interest in keeping such a proven quality player, but the Mail state that it is his contract demands that are putting them off, as he’s looking for a five-year deal.

That does seem a bit long even for a player of his ability and Spurs could do well to cash in and make a decent amount from a player who may not have more than a couple of seasons left at his peak level.