What TV channel is Barcelona vs Roma? Kick-off time, odds, team news

It’s the Champions League quarter-finals this week as Barcelona host Roma in the first leg.

The Catalan giants will be hoping to take a positive result to Italy in the second leg, as they look to bounce back from the disappointment of being held by Sevilla at the weekend.

Late goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi helped to rescue Barca and keep their hopes of unbeaten season in the league alive.

The teams meet for the fifth time in the Champions League, however, the Italian side have won just one of their last 13 away games in the competition.

Since the start of 2013-14, Barcelona haven’t lost a single European match at the Nou Camp, winning 23 and drawing two.

Barcelona fans reacted positively after the squad was announced for the first leg meeting, with Sergio Busquets recalled and they were delighted to see Denis Suarez also included, however, it remains to be seen whether or not he gets his opportunity to impress.

What time is Barcelona vs Roma kick-off?

The game gets underway on Wednesday, April 4 at the Nou Camp.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

What TV channel is Barcelona vs Roma?

The Champions League quarter-final is live on BT Sport 3.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Barcelona vs Roma team news

Lionel Messi was on the bench in the La Liga game at Sevilla, but is sure to start in the crunch game tomorrow.

Denis Suarez has also been recalled to the squad.

As for Roma, Belgian international Radja Nainggolan is likely to miss out with an injury picked up during the weekend draw with Bologna.

Barcelona vs Roma odds

Barcelona – 1/5

Draw – 13/2

Roma – 16/1