Everton vs Liverpool lineup: Who’s in the starting XI?

The Merseyside derby is nearly upon us with Everton hosting Liverpool at Goodison Park.

Earlier reports suggested that Mohamed Salah would not be risked after he pulled up against Manchester City during the Champions League first leg and he has not made the match day squad today.

READ MORE: Everton vs Liverpool TV channel, preview, odds, team news and kick-off time

Reds’ manager, Jurgen Klopp, suggested that he’d only play Klopp if he was “100%” fit and would risk losing his star man.

And with the second leg against City next week, it is paramount that Salah doesn’t further injure himself, which could jeopardise his participation for the rest of the season.

Klopp said: “You cannot push a player through a game, not even our supporters would want that.

“If he’s a doubt, he will not be involved, that’s how it is with all of them, if they are not 100 per cent fit they cannot be involved.

“But I would not rest a player if he had nothing.”

Nathaniel Clyne, Ragnar Klavan, Gigi Wijnaldum, Dominic Solanke and Danny Ings come in for Liverpool, replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino and Salah.

Everton vs Liverpool lineup

Everton XI

Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Jagielka, Baines, Schneiderlin, Davies, Rooney, Bolasie, Walcott, Tosun

Subs: Robles, Martina, Gueye, Niasse, Funes Mori, Calvert-Lewin, Baningime

? | Team news is in for the 231st Merseyside derby! Who could be the difference for us today? #EFCmatchday pic.twitter.com/vssipi7POY — Everton (@Everton) April 7, 2018

Liverpool XI

Karius, Clyne, Van Dijk, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Mane, Ings, Solanke

Subs: Mignolet, Firmino, Moreno, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Masterson, Alexander-Arnold, Jones

Is Everton vs Liverpool on TV?

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 11.30am.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.