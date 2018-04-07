Is Man City vs Man Utd on TV? Team news, kick-off time and odds

It’s nearly time for the crunch Manchester derby later today in the Premier League.

Manchester City have been the stand out team in the league this season, and they will they look to create history by winning the Premier League against their local rivals.

Guardiola’s side can set a record of being crowned champions the earliest, beating United’s 2000-01 record of earliest title win by a week.

Saturday’s tie will be a test of character for Pep Guardiola’s as they look to bounce back from the disappointing

What time is Man City vs Man Utd kick-off?

Manchester City play Manchester United at Etihad Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 5.30pm on Saturday, April 7.

Is Man City vs Man Utd on TV?

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 4.30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Man City vs Man Utd team news

Sergio Aguero remains a doubt for the match as he continues his recovery from a knee injury, however he faces a fitness test.

He has been out with the injury whilst on international duty with Argentina.

Benjamin Mendy is also working his way back to full fitness but the game may come too soon for him.

However, Fabian Delph could return to the starting XI.

Phil Jones, Marouane Fellaini and Marcos Rojo could all return though, giving Mourinho more options to choose from.

Sergio Romero (knee) and Daley Blind (ankle) are sidelined.

Man City vs Man Utd odds

Man City – 4/5

Draw – 29/10

Man Utd – 15/4