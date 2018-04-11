Is Bayern Munich vs Sevilla on TV? Team news, stream, kick-off time and odds

Bayern Munich host Sevilla at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

The Bundesliga champions take a lead into the game, as well as two crucial away goals, having won 2-1 in the first leg in Spain last week.

READ MORE: Real Madrid vs Juventus TV channel, stream, odds, team news and kick-off time

Sevilla’s confidence will be low following a 4-0 loss against Celta Vigo in La Liga over the weekend; and they have yet to win in four games.

As for Bayern, they head into the game full of confidence, having secured yet another Bundesliga title at the weekend – a record sixth in a row.

What time is Bayern Munich vs Sevilla kick-off?

The game will take place on Wednesday, April 11.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Is Bayern Munich vs Sevilla on TV? And can I stream it?

The Champions League quarter-final is live on BT Sport 3.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

Bayern Munich vs Sevilla team news

Manuel Neuer is still injured with a broken metatarsal since mid-September – however he is expected to return in the next couple of weeks after resuming training.

Sven Ulreich will continue to deputise in goal and Arturo Vidal could also miss out.

The Bavarian side have players just one booking away from a suspension in Jerome Boateng, Joshua Kimmich, Robert Lewandowski, Franck Ribery, Sebastian Rudy and Corentin Tolisso.

Kingsley Coman is also out after a ligament tear, but will be back by the end of the month.

Sevilla defender Simon Kjaer suffered a knee injury in La Liga.

Sebastien Corchia is also out, while Correa is a doubt.

However, Ever Banega should return.

Bayern Munich vs Sevilla odds

Bayern Munich – 1/4

Draw – 6/1

Sevilla – 12/1