Real Madrid vs Juventus lineup: Who’s in the starting XI?

It’s nearly time for Real Madrid vs Juventus in Champions League quarter-finals second leg.

Los Blancos are almost guaranteed a place in the semi-final draw after after dismantling the Old Lady 3-0 in the first leg.

The game witnessed the incredible overhead kick Cristiano Ronaldo produced; leaving the Portuguese superstar to soak in a standing ovation from the home fans.

Paulo Dybala and Rodrigo Bentancur are suspended for the visitors, whilst Sergio Ramos will be missing for the hosts.

Gareth Bale is in the starting XI and Karim Benzema is on the bench.

Federico Bernardeschi has been sidelined since mid-February but is not yet ready to return.

Nacho Fernandez is expected to be out for another couple of weeks.

Real Madrid vs Juventus lineup

Real Madrid XI

Juventus XI

Is Real Madrid vs Juventus on TV? And can I stream it?

The match will be televised live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.