Arsenal team vs CSKA Moscow confirmed: Petr Cech starts in goal as Gunners seek Europa League semi-final spot

Arsenal have named a strong starting XI for tonight’s Europa League second leg clash against CSKA Moscow.

Petr Cech is in for David Ospina, while Mohamed Elneny gets the nod in midfield alongside Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey.

Arsenal have a 4-1 lead from their first leg but must be careful not to get complacent tonight if recent Champions League results are anything to go by.

Barcelona won by the same scoreline in their first match against Roma before being stunned with a 3-0 defeat to knock them out of Europe this week.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, came close to suffering similar shock as they responded to a 3-0 first leg win over Juventus by going 3-0 down at home until they just scraped through with a penalty in the last kick of the game.

Arsenal probably shouldn’t have such trouble against CSKA Moscow, but fans will be relieved to see there’s no sign of taking it easy with Arsene Wenger’s team selection this evening.

A result tonight is an absolute must for the Gunners if they are to stand any chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League, as winning this competition now looks far more realistic than them making it into the top four.