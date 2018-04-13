Burnley vs Leicester TV channel, stream, preview, odds, team news and kick-off time

Burnley host Leicester in the Premier League this weekend with both sides eyeing a place in Europe next season.

Burnley are in pole position to create history as they have won their last four games in a row.

Seventh place in the Premier League will be enough for a European spot, provided Southampton do not win the FA Cup, and the Clarets are six points ahead of the Foxes.

Leicester won the reverse fixture 1-0 in December, however, their confidence will be low after they lost to Newcastle last weekend.

But they will look for inspiration from in-form striker, Jamie Vardy, with the Foxes are looking to win three consecutive away Premier League matches for the first time since April 2016.

When is Burnley vs Leicester and what time is kick-off?

Burnley host Leicester on Saturday, April 14.

The match will be held at Turf Moor.

Kick-off is at 3pm.

Burnley vs Leicester TV channel and steam

This match will not be shown live on TV in the UK.

Match highlights will be shown on Match of the Day at 10.20pm.

Burnley vs Leicester team news

Johann Gudmundsson is a slight doubt due to a calf injury but Ben Mee (shin), Jonathan Walters (fitness), Scott Arfield (calf), Steven Dufour and Robbie Brady (both knee) remain sidelined.

As for Leicester, Vicente Iborra (hamstring), Matty James (Achilles) and Daniel Amartey (hamstring) are unavailable through injury.

Burnley vs Leicester odds

Burnley – 13/8

Draw – 11/5

Leicester – 2/1