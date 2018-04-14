Is Liverpool vs Bournemouth on TV? Team news, stream, kick-off time and odds

Liverpool’s focus will now turn to securing a place in next season’s Champions League, as they host Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The Reds beat Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate to reach the last four of Europe’s premier competition.

READ MORE: Is Spurs vs Man City on TV? Team news, stream, kick-off time and odds

A top four place is almost guaranteed, but Jurgen Klopp’s men would love nothing more than to finish second at the expense of rivals, Manchester Utd, who are four points ahead.

As for the Cherries, they have only won one of their last five games but sit in 11th position and will surely be plying their trade in the Premier League again next season.

Eddie Howe’s side took a point from their trip to Merseyside last season,

When is Liverpool vs Bournemouth and what time is kick-off?

Liverpool host Bournemouth at Anfield with kick-off scheduled for 5:30pm on Saturday, April 14.

Is Liverpool vs Bournemouth on TV? And is there a stream?

The match will be televised live on BT Sport 1, with coverage from 5pm.

BT Sport subscribers can stream the match online via the video player and BT Sport app.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth team news

Liverpool will be without Joel Matip (thigh), Adam Lallana (thigh), Joe Gomez (ankle) and Emre Can (back).

Can has been confirmed out for the rest of the season – but Mo Salah is set to start and chase the Golden Boot after coming unscathed against City.

Robert Firmino is also a doubt with a knock.

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson should come straight back in starting XI after serving a Champions League suspension.

As for Bournemouth, Eddie Howe will be hoping that Jordon Ibe (illness) and Tyrone Mings can return.

However, Adam Smith and Junior Stanislas (both knee) will miss the trip to Anfield.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth odds

Liverpool – 1/4

Draw – 6/1

Bournemouth – 13/1