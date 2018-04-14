Liverpool vs Bournemouth line-up: Who’s in the starting XI?

It’s nearly time for Liverpool vs Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will be buoyed after their stunning Champions League win over Manchester City.

The Merseyside club have now been rewarded with a semi-final tie against Barcelona conquerors, Roma.

Mohamed Salah has been nominated for the PFA Player of the Year award and is favourite to win with Kevin de Bruyne fighting for the prize too.

Salah will be hoping he can win the Premier League Golden Boot this season over Tottenham striker, Harry Kane.

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson comes straight back in starting XI after serving a Champions League suspension.

Roberto Firmino has recovered from a knock.

Liverpool will be without Joel Matip (thigh), Adam Lallana (thigh), Joe Gomez (ankle) and Emre Can (back).

As for the Cherries, Adam Smith and Junior Stanislas (both knee) will miss the trip to Anfield.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth line-up

Liverpool starting XI

Bournemouth starting XI

? TEAM NEWS ? ? Joshua King is in from the off

? Jordon Ibe returns Listen live ? https://t.co/ja36JIZIwr#LIVBOU | #afcb ? pic.twitter.com/7muWmE00lZ — AFC Bournemouth ? (@afcbournemouth) April 14, 2018

Is Liverpool vs Bournemouth on TV? And is there a stream?

The match will be televised live on BT Sport 1, with coverage from 5pm.

BT Sport subscribers can stream the match online via the video player and BT Sport app.