Tottenham vs Man City line-up: Who’s in the starting XI?

It’s the big game in the Premier League as Tottenham host Man City this evening at Wembley.

The home side would love three points to secure another season in the Champions League.

As for Man City, they have endured a turbulent couple of weeks and will be looking to bounce back from the disappointment of being knocked out of the Champions League and take another step to Premier League glory.

Manchester City will be without Fernandinho as the Brazilian serves the first of his two-match ban for picking up 10 yellow cards this season.

Kieran Trippier starts despite being a doubt before the game due to fatigue.

Pep Guardiola confirmed that Sergio Aguero would be missing after suffering from a challenge from Man Utd’s Ashley Young, so Gabriel Jesus starts upfront again.

John Stones (groin) is unavailable and Benjamin Mendy (knee) has just only returned.

Can City take a step closer to the title?

Tottenham vs Man City line-up

Tottenham starting XI

Man City starting XI

Ederson, Walker, Kompany (C), Laporte, Delph, Gundogan, Silva, De Bruyne, Sane, Sterling, Jesus

Subs | Bravo, Bernardo, Otamendi, Zinchenko, Yaya Touré, Foden, Brahim Diaz

Is Tottenham vs Man City on TV and is there a stream?

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 7.00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.