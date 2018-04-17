Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao TV channel, stream, preview, odds, team news and kick-off time

Real Madrid host Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu tomorrow evening.

Los Blancos have nearly guaranteed Champions League football next season, however, they would love nothing more than to overtake rivals Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Zinedine Zidane’s men will be focusing all their attentions on winning a third consecutive Champions League title, and they followed their win over Juventus last week by beating Malaga 2-1 on Sunday.

Atletico Bilbao currently sit in 13th in the table and have secured their place in the league for the next campaign.

When is Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao and what time is kick-off?

The game takes place on Wednesday, April 18.

The match will be held at the Bernabeu.

Kick-off is at 8.30pm.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao TV channel and steam

You can watch this game live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 8.25pm and it can be streamed live online using Sky Go.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao team news

Nacho Fernandez hasn’t featured in Real’s last two league fixtures due to a thigh injury.

Ander Iturraspe and Unai Nunez are back after the pair served suspensions, but Xabier Etxeita could miss out after suffering a knee injury against Deportivo on Saturday.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao odds

Real Madrid – 2/9

Draw – 6/1

Athletico Bilbao – 13/1