Bournemouth vs Man Utd starting lineup: Who’s in the starting XI as Pogba starts?

Manchester Utd travel to Bournemouth to face the Cherries in the Premier League tonight.

The Red Devils will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to West Brom at Old Trafford which handed their local rivals, Manchester City, the Premier League title.

MORE: Luke Shaw next club odds: Who is the favourite to sign Man Utd left-back?

They will be hoping to secure a Champions League place next season and crucially finish above Liverpool, who are only a single point behind in the table.

Man Utd play their game in-hand today and could move four points clear of their great rivals.

As for Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth, safety is almost assured, but they lost to the Merseyside team on Saturday, falling 3-0 to the Reds at Anfield.

Tyrone Mings (fitness) and Adam Smith (MCL knee) remain sidelined and Junior Stanislas (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Mourinho also promised changes ahead of the crucial FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham and he has made seven today.

Paul Pogba starts and so does Phil Jones who has recovered from a hamstring injury.

Sergio Romero is still missing.

Bournemouth vs Man Utd starting lineup

Bournemouth starting XI

? Headline team news from Vitality Stadium ahead of our @premierleague game against @ManUtd. ? Surman starts

? Wilson also returns

? Gosling, Defoe on bench Live audio ?? https://t.co/ja36JJhjnZ #BOUMUN | #afcb ? pic.twitter.com/FUf3FxcauY — AFC Bournemouth ? (@afcbournemouth) April 18, 2018

Man Utd starting XI

Is Bournemouth vs Man Utd on TV and is there a stream?

BT SPORT 1 and BT Sport 4K Ultra HD are where you can find this one, with coverage starting at 7pm.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app. Coverage starts at 7pm.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.