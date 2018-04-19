Man Utd vs Tottenham FA Cup TV channel, stream, preview, odds, team news and kick-off time

Manchester Utd and Tottenham Hotspur will do battle in the FA Cup semi-final this weekend at Wembley.

The Red Devils come into the game in good spirits after they defeated Bournemouth 2-0 to put themselves on course to finish runners-up in the Premier League above Liverpool.

Mourinho made seven changes to the team from the weekend defeat to West Brom, where Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku’s goals took them four points clear of third-placed Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho has won the FA Cup once, with Chelsea in 2006/07 but triumphed at Wembley last season when United beat Southampton 3-2 to lift the EFL Cup.

Tottenham were held to a 1-1 draw at Brighton on Tuesday night, however, they will be keen to end their 10-year wait for a trophy.

When is Man Utd vs Tottenham and what time is kick-off?

Manchester United vs Tottenham takes place at Wembley Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 5:15pm on Saturday, April 21.

Man Utd vs Tottenham FA Cup TV channel and stream

The match will be shown on BBC One, with coverage from 4:55pm.

Man Utd vs Tottenham team news

Mourinho indicated that Nemanja Matic and Antonio Valencia would start the FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham after they were rested against Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba were subbed in the second half which signalled they may start.

Pogba has come in for criticism after his performance against West Brom – however, Mourinho called his performance “complete”.

Kyle Walker-Peters and Danny Rose will be hoping to play a role in the side, while Toby Alderweireld will be keen to retain his place in the first XI after starting his first game in six months against Brighton.

Dele Alli should come back to the starting lineup.

Man Utd vs Tottenham odds

Man Utd – 12/5

Draw (after 90 mins) – 12/5

Tottenham – 6/5