The date and time of the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester Utd has been confirmed.

Manchester United will return to Wembley after defeating Tottenham 2-1 after coming back from 1-0 down.

Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera ensured that Utd would play in the showpiece final and are hoping to help them win the competition for the 13th time.

Jose Mourinho has won the competition once with his former side Chelsea and is looking to become only the third manager in history to win the competition with two different clubs.

Chelsea booked their place in the final for the second year in a row courtesy of goals from Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata.

Michael Oliver was today named referee the final and the Football Association has confirmed the video assistant referee (VAR) system will be used for the first time in a FA Cup final, with Neil Swarbrick taking the role.

Oliver has endured a difficult couple of weeks after receiving death threats for sending off Gianluigi Buffon in the Champions League semi-final.

When is the FA Cup final 2018?

The 2017-18 FA Cup final will take place on May 19, 2018.

The match will be played at the Wembley Stadium, which will be the 12th final held at the new stadium.

Kick-off will be at 5.15pm.

Wembley holds 90,000 people and each set of fans will be allocated over 28,000 tickets.

What TV channel is it on and is there a live stream?

BBC and BT Sport have shared coverage of the FA Cup throughout the season and will both broadcast the final on BBC One and BT Sport 2.