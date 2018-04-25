The second Champions League semi-final takes place tonight as Bayern Munich host holders Real Madrid.

Real Madrid will be hoping to clinch a historic third Champions League in a row and will be looking for inspiration from the mercurial Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar has scored 41 times this season and has netted in every Champions League game this season, with 15 goals in total.

Bayern Munich have won the Bundesliga for a record sixth time in a row.

Robert Lewandowski has had another productive season for the champions and will be looking to add to his impressive tally of 45 goals in Europe’s premier competition.

They narrowly defeated Sevilla after winning the first-leg away from home 2-1 and drew 0-0 at the Allianz Arena.

As for the team news, Bayern suffered a big blow as Arturo Vidal is out of action and requires knee surgery.

The German champions will also be without Kingsley Coman whilst Corentin Tolisso is on the bench and David Alaba (back) is out.

Meanwhile, Thiago starts on the bench and Arjen Robben is in the starting XI.

Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema start on the bench for Los Blancos.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid starting lineup

Bayern Munich starting XI

Real Madrid starting XI

Is Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid on TV? And is there a live stream?

The match will be televised on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD from 7pm.

BT Sport subscribers can stream the match online via the video player and BT Sport app.