Crystal Palace host Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Palace are almost nearing Premier League safety as Roy Hodgson’s men have picked up five points from their last three games to take Palace up to 14th and six points clear of the relegation zone.

The Foxes’ chance of European football appear to be fading, as they are nine points behind 7th placed Burnley.

However, they have a game in hand but will need to up their form having just picked up just one point in their last three games.

When is Crystal Palace v Leicester and what time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace host Leicester City at Selhurst Park with kick-off scheduled for 3pm on Saturday, April 28.

Crystal Palace v Leicester live stream and TV channel

The match will be not be televised live on TV in the UK.

However, highlight will be available to watch on Match of the Day at 10.20pm.

Crystal Palace v Leicester team news

Jeffrey Schlupp (fitness) is hoping to feature as he regains match fitness.

Bakary Sako (ankle), Jason Puncheon (knee), Connor Wickham (groin) and Scott Dann (knee) are all long-term absentees.

Kasper Schmeichel (ankle) could return for Leicester, along with Shinji Okazaki (knee) and Daniel Amartey (thigh).

However, Vicente Iborra and Matty James are out with long-term injuries.

Crystal Palace v Leicester odds

Crystal Palace – 11/10

Draw – 13/5

Leicester – 11/4