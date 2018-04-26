The FA has announced it has received an offer to buy Wembley stadium from Shahid Khan, the owner of Fulham and the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, according to reports.

Khan is said to have offered around £500m to purchase Wembley and the deal entails that the FA would keep the rights to Club Wembley understood to be worth around £300m.

According to The Sun, the FA would keep Wembley as the main home for major matches including England internationals and the FA Cup final.

They also plan to use £500m, to put into grassroots projects around the country whilst Khan has plans to move his NFL franchise, the Jacksonville Jaguars, to Wembley.

Who is Shahid Khan?

Khan is a 67-year-old business tycoon, born in Lahore, Pakistan, and is known in England for owning Championship side Fulham since 2013 – which he acquired for £150m.

His son, Tony, has been Vice Chairman and Director of Football Operations at Fulham since February 2017.

Khan moved to the United States at the age of 16 and he graduated with a BSc in Industrial Engineering in 1971.

He became a US citizen in 1991 and is married to Ann Carlson Khan, and has two children, Tony and Shanna.

In 1978, he started Bumper Works which made bumpers for custom pickup trucks and in 1980 he bought Flex-N-Gate to combine the two.

Flex-N-Gate supplied bumpers to General Motors, Ford, Fiat Chrysler and Toyota in the United States – which is how he acquired the vast majority of his wealth.

In November 2011, he purchased the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars and became the first the owner to be of ethnic minority origin.

On the Forbes 400 list of richest Americans, he is ranked 70th and he is ranked the 158th wealthiest person in the world.

Last year he was thought to be worth more than $8.7 billion (£6.25 billion).

Fulham are battling for automatic promotion in the Championship and sit in 3rd place – one point behind Cardiff.